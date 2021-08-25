Pubali bank signs agreement with national exchange company S.R.L

Banking

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 07:27 pm

Pubali bank signs agreement with national exchange company S.R.L

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 07:27 pm
Pubali bank signs agreement with national exchange company S.R.L

A remittance drawing agreement between Pubali Bank Limited and National Exchange Company S.R.L, Italy was signed at bank's head office on Wednesday.

The Agreement aims to deliver remittances sent by expatriate Bangladeshis living in 90 countries around the world including Europe safely, in the shortest time and in the easiest possible way, said a press release.

Mohammed Idrish Farazy, Chairman of National Exchange Company S.R.L. and Nishat Maisura Rahman, DGM and Division Head of International Division of Pubali Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO; Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO; Zahid Ahsan and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain- Deputy Managing Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd. and Kazi Abdullah Al Masum, Managing Director of National Exchange Company S.R.L. were present at the ceremony.

Senior Executives from both the organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.

