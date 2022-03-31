Pubali Bank Securities launches 2 digital booths in Dhaka

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Pubali Bank Securities Limited launched two digital booths in the capital to provide modern and digital transaction services at the doorsteps of valued shareholders. 

The booths are located at Gulshan Circle-1 and Johnson Road Branch in the capital, according to a press release.

Moniruddin Ahmed, chairman of the Board of Directors, inaugurated the booths as the chief guest. 

Zeyad Rahman, director of Pubali Bank Securities Limited, and Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd, were present as special guests. 

Mohammed Ahsan Ullah, managing director of Pubali Bank Securities Limited, presided over the ceremony.

AS Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, general manager and RM of Dhaka North Region of Pubali Bank Ltd, and Shah Alam, general manager of Pubali Bank Securities Limited, were present at the inaugural ceremony.

