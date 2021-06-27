Pubali Bank opens ATM Booth at Sadarghat 

Pubali Bank Limited has opened an ATM booth at the traditional Sadarghat Launch Terminal in Dhaka to provide uninterrupted and round-the-clock banking services.

Commodore Golam Sadeq, NGP, NDC, chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority and Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd jointly inaugurated the booth, according to a press release.

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and COO of the bank and AS Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, general manager and RM of Dhaka south region along with senior executives from both the organisations were present on the occasion.

Managing director and CEO, Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury in his speech said that in this age of globalization, Pubali Bank is committed to provide better customer service by making proper use of modern technology.

Pubali Bank, which has the largest online network in the country, has established the booth to facilitate the customers with the modern banking trend.