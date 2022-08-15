Pubali Bank observes National Mourning Day

Pubali Bank Limited paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 47th Martyrdom Anniversary and National Mourning Day-2022 with due respect.

The day of mourning began with playing the national anthem and hoisting the national flag at half-mast and the hoisting of the black flag at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury was the chief guest at the discussion meeting based on the life and work of Bangabandhu.

Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer(COO) Mohammad Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Zahid Ahsan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Esha, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shahadat Hossain were special guests.

General Manager Ahmed Enayet Manzur delivered the welcome speech. General Manager Dilip Kumar Paul and General Manager Abu Laich Shamsujjaman took part in the discussion.

Regional Managers from all over the country, Head of Corporate Branches and Division Heads of Head Office were virtually attached to the discussion.

Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said, Bangabandhu has given us freedom, he has given us an excellent constitution. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said that every chapter of individual Mujib, leader Mujib, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and from Bangabandhu to Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a living history. The birth of this formidable man will be a matter of pride not only in contemporary Bangladesh, but also in the history of any country in the world. His slogan 'Joy Bangla' is an infallible mantra of self-respect and self-discovery of Bangla and Bangalis.

Additional Managing Director Mohammad Ali presented a documentary based on Bangabandhu's life and work. He said Bangabandhu has dedicated his entire life in the belief of building a society free from democratic exploitation. He has accepted the highest sacrifice of his life in his efforts to liberate Bangladesh from the bondage of Pakistan. Bangabandhu is the dreamer of the position in which Bangladesh stands today. Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are tied in one thread, that is why the Bengali nation has rejected the assassins of 15th August with hatred.

At the end of the discussion, prayers were held for the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family. After that, on the occasion of National Mourning Day, a tree planting and food items distribution program was observed at Pubali Bank Officers Quarters, Moghbazar, Dhaka.