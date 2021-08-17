Pubali Bank observes National Mourning Day

Pubali Bank Limited recently paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 46th Martyrdom Anniversary and National Mourning Day with due respect.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury was the Chief Guest at the discussion meeting based on the life and work of Bangabandhu, said a press release.

Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mohammad Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Zahid Ahsan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Esha, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shahadat Hossain were Special guests.

General Manager Ahmed Enayet Manzur delivered the welcome speech. General Managers Dewan Ruhul Ahsan and Dewan Jamil Masud also took part in the discussion.

Regional Managers from all over the country, heads of Corporate Branches and Division Heads of Head Office were virtually attached to the discussion.

At the end of the discussion, prayers were held for the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family. After that, on the occasion of National Mourning Day, a tree planting program was observed.

