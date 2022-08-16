Pubali Bank Ltd inaugurates sub-branch in Aftabnagar, Dhaka

Banking

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 07:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its sub-branch at Aftabnagar, Dhaka under Rampura Branch having online banking facilities with a view to provide modern and digital banking services for valued customers.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd formally inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest. Mohammad Ali, additional managing director & COO of the bank was present as special guest.

General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region Sultana Sarifun Nahar presided over the inaugural ceremony, said a press release.

In his speech, Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said that Pubali Bank is committed to provide the best and innovative banking services needs of the market in fastest possible time.

"As a part for providing better services and clients' increasing demand, Pubali Bank has opened its sub-branch at Aftabnagar," he added.  

He expressed his hope that Pubali Bank would surely serve its customers with utmost satisfaction by applying modern technology through this sub-branch. He also hopes that the sub-branch would make remarkable contribution in the business development of this area.

In this context, he urged the local businessmen to avail the facility of Pubali Bank to expand their ventures.

In his speech Additional Managing Director Mohammad Ali said that Pubali Bank has been providing better services for its customer with a promise to keep up its original tradition. He also said, Pubali Bank, the country's largest private commercial bank has opened its sub-branch at Aftabnagar.

Local elites and businessmen and Senior Executives of the bank were also present.

