Pubali Bank Ltd. inaugurates ATM Booth at Kishoreganj
Mohammad Shamim Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj formally inaugurated the booth.
TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:43 pm
Pubali Bank Ltd. inaugurates ATM Booth at Kishoreganj Branch to provide modern and digital banking service for the valued customers of haor, states a press release.
Chowdhury Md. Shofiul Hasan, DGM and RM of Mymensingh region of Pubali Bank Ltd.; Dipak Kumar Khasnobish, Manager of Kishoreganj Branch and local elites were also present.