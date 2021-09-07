Pubali Bank Ltd. inaugurates ATM Booth at Kishoreganj

Banking

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:43 pm

Pubali Bank Ltd. inaugurates ATM Booth at Kishoreganj

Mohammad Shamim Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj formally inaugurated the booth.

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:43 pm
Mohammad Shamim Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj at the inauguration of the ATM booth
Mohammad Shamim Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj at the inauguration of the ATM booth

Pubali Bank Ltd. inaugurates ATM Booth at Kishoreganj Branch to provide modern and digital banking service for the valued customers of haor, states a press release.

Mohammad Shamim Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj formally inaugurated the booth.

Chowdhury Md. Shofiul Hasan, DGM and RM of Mymensingh region of Pubali Bank Ltd.; Dipak Kumar Khasnobish, Manager of Kishoreganj Branch and local elites were also present.

Pubali Bank Limited / ATM

