Pubali Bank Ltd donates ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital

Banking

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 05:51 pm

Related News

Pubali Bank Ltd donates ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 05:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Pubali Bank Ltd donated an Ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital, reads a press release. 

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Pubali Bank Limited handed over the key to Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan, President of Bangladesh Diabetic Samity. Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director & COO of Pubali Bank Limited was also present.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pubali Bank Limited and BIRDEM General Hospital was signed before the donation program. Under this MoU, Pubali Bank Limited Employees will avail 20% discount on service charge from`Executive health check center' and 30% discount facility on medical service from BIRDEM General Hospital.

In his speech Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said, Pubali Bank is not only a profit oriented organization; it has some social responsibility also. As a part of it, Pubali Bank donated an Ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital. He further said that this donation will serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two organizations in the days to come.

Sultana Sarifun Nahar, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region of Pubali Bank Limited; Prof. M K I Quayyum Choudhury, Director General of BIRDEM General Hospital and Biswajit Mazumder, Senior Director (Finance & Accounts) of Bangladesh Diabetic Samity were also present along with other Senior Officials from both organizations.

 

Pubali Bank / BIRDEM General Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings