Pubali Bank Ltd donates ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital

As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Pubali Bank Ltd donated an Ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital, reads a press release.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Pubali Bank Limited handed over the key to Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan, President of Bangladesh Diabetic Samity. Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director & COO of Pubali Bank Limited was also present.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pubali Bank Limited and BIRDEM General Hospital was signed before the donation program. Under this MoU, Pubali Bank Limited Employees will avail 20% discount on service charge from`Executive health check center' and 30% discount facility on medical service from BIRDEM General Hospital.

In his speech Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said, Pubali Bank is not only a profit oriented organization; it has some social responsibility also. As a part of it, Pubali Bank donated an Ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital. He further said that this donation will serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two organizations in the days to come.

Sultana Sarifun Nahar, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region of Pubali Bank Limited; Prof. M K I Quayyum Choudhury, Director General of BIRDEM General Hospital and Biswajit Mazumder, Senior Director (Finance & Accounts) of Bangladesh Diabetic Samity were also present along with other Senior Officials from both organizations.