Pubali Bank inks agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Pubali Bank Limited has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for disbursement of loans under the Tk1000 crore refinancing scheme aimed at increasing the production of wheat and maize.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank, and Abul Kalam Azad, Director at Agriculture Credit Department of the Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan was present on the occasion.

Pubali Bank Limited General Manager and Head of SME Naresh Chandra Basak and senior officials of Bangladesh Bank's Agriculture Credit Department were present at the signing ceremony.