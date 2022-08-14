Pubali Bank inaugurates sub-branch at Aftabnagar

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its Sub-branch at Aftabnagar, Dhaka under Rampura Branch having online banking facilities with a view to provide modern and digital banking services for the valued customers.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank formally inaugurated the Sub-branch as Chief Guest. Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of the bank was present as Special Guest. General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region Sultana Sarifun Nahar presided over the inaugural ceremony. reads a press release. 

In his speech, Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said that Pubali Bank is committed to providing the best and most innovative banking services needs of the market in fastest possible time. As a part for providing better services and client's increasing demand Pubali Bank has opened its Sub-branch at Aftabnagar. He expressed his hope that Pubali Bank would surely serve its customers with utmost satisfaction by applying modern technology through this sub-branch. He expressed his hope that the sub-branch would make a remarkable contribution to the business development in the area.

Chowdhury urged the local businessmen to avail the facility of Pubali Bank to expand their ventures. 

In his speech, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Ali stated that Pubali Bank has been providing better services for its customer with a promise to keep up its original tradition. 

Local elites and businessmen and Senior Executives of the bank were also present.

