Pubali Bank inaugurates Nandipara sub-branch in Dhaka

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its sub-branch at Nandipara in Khilgaon, Dhaka with a view to provide advanced banking services for the valued customers.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, formally inaugurated the sub-branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of the bank was present as special guest.

General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region Sultana Sarifun Nahar presided over the inaugural ceremony.

In his speech Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said that Pubali Bank is committed to provide the best and innovative banking services needs of the market in the fastest possible time.

As a part of providing better services and client's increasing demand Pubali Bank has opened its Sub-branch at Nandipara. He expressed his hope that Pubali Bank would surely serve its customers with utmost satisfaction by applying modern technology through this Sub-branch. He expressed his hope that the Sub-branch would make a remarkable contribution in the business development of this area. In this context he urged the local businessmen to avail the facility of Pubali Bank to expand their ventures.

Additional Managing Director Mohammad Ali said that Pubali Bank has been providing better services for its customers with a promise to keep up its original tradition.

He also said, Pubali Bank, the country's largest private commercial bank has opened its sub-branch at Nandipara.

Local elites and businessmen and senior executives of the bank were also present.