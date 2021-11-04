Pubali Bank inaugurates 485th branch at Brahmanpara, Cumilla

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its 485th branch at Brahmanpara, Cumilla recently having online banking facilities with a view to provide modern banking service.

The news was disclosed in a press released issued by the bank.

DGM and RM of Cumilla region of Pubali Bank Ltd, Lotifur Rahman, formally inaugurated the branch as the chief guest.

DGM and Head of Cumilla main branch AKM Mashud, and AGM of Cumilla Regional Office, Mossa Rehana Akther, were present in the occasion as special guests.

The inaugural ceremony, attended by local elites and businessmen, was presided over by the Branch Manager.