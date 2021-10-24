Pubali Bank inaugurates 484th branch at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its 484th branch at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka today having online banking facilities with a view to provide modern banking service.

Monzurur Rahman, Board of Directors' chairman of Pubali Bank formally inaugurated the branch as Chief Guest, reads a press release.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Directors- Rumana Sharif, M Kabiruzzaman Yaqub FCMA (UK), Azizur Rahman, Rana Laila Hafiz and Independent Director Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury were present as Sprcial Guests.

Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director & COO; Zahid Ahsan and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain - Deputy Managing Directors and Sultana Sarifun Nahar, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region of Pubali Bank Ltd were also present.

In his speech Monzurur Rahman said that Pubali Bank is committed to provide the best and innovative banking services needs of the market in the fastest possible time.

As a part of providing better services & client's increasing demand Pubali Bank has opened its 484th branch at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka. He expressed his hope that Pubali Bank would surely serve its customers with utmost satisfaction by applying modern technology through this branch. In this context he urged the local businessmen to avail the facility of Pubali Bank to expand their ventures.

In his speech Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said that Pubali Bank has been providing better services for its customers with a promise to keep up its original tradition. He also said, PBL gives priority to provide opportunity and advantage to the customers through application of modern technologies. He also urged all the local people for extending cooperation to the bank. He expressed his hope that the branch would remarkable contribution in the business development of this area.

The branch manager, local elites and businessmen also attended the inaugural ceremony.