Pubali Bank inaugurates 483rd branch at Bhangura, Pabna

Banking

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 07:41 pm

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its 483rd branch at Bhangura in Pabna recently having online banking facilities with a view to provide modern banking service. 

Golam Hasnain Rashel, mayor of Bhanguar Municipality formally inaugurated the branch as Chief Guest, reads a press release. 

Md Rafiqul Islam, DGM and RM of Rajshahi Region of Pubali Bank Ltd was present as Special Guest. Branch Manager Md Anisur Rahman presided over the inaugural ceremony.

In his speech Md Rafiqul Islam said that Pubali Bank is committed to provide the best and innovative banking services needs of the market in fastest possible time. As a part of providing better services and client's increasing demand Pubali Bank has opened its 483rd branch at Bhangura, Pabna. 

He expressed his hope that Pubali Bank would surely serve its customers with utmost satisfaction by applying modern technology through this branch. In this context he urged the local businessmen to avail the facility of Pubali Bank to expand their ventures.

Local elites and businessmen also attended the inaugural ceremony.

