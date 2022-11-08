Pubali Bank holds virtual workshop on Information Security Awareness

Banking

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 06:47 pm

Pubali Bank Limited ICT Operation Division recently arranged a virtual workshop on "Information Security Awareness". 

Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) of Pubali Bank inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shahadat Hossain was present. 

Javed Hasan, Chief Technical Officer and General Manager was present as special guest and delivered a speech on `Information Security and its Importance'. 

Helal Uddin, General Manager of ICT Operation Division spoke on the Security Roadmap of Pubali Bank Ltd.

Mohammad Arif Ferdous, SPO of ICT Operation Division spoke about Basic Security Awareness and other aspects at the Workshop. 

