Pubali Bank donates Tk15 lakh to Shahjalal University

Pubali Bank Ltd recently donated Tk15 lakh to the Research Centre of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) as a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

General Manager of Sylhet Principal Office of Pubali Bank Dewan Jamil Masud handed over the cheque to SUST Vice Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

SUST Treasurer Professor Dr Md Anowarul Islam, Director of SUST Research Centre Professor Dr S Saiful Islam, DGM and Regional Head of Sylhet East Region Ziaul Haque Chowdhury, DGM and RM of Sylhet West Region Md Shaiful Islam were also present on the occassion.

It is to be noted that Pubali Bank Limited has been providing this grant every year since 2014 in the research sector of Shahjalal University.

