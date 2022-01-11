Pubali Bank donates microbus to Uttara Adhunik Medical College

Pubali Bank Limited has donated a microbus to Uttara Adhunik Medical College as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited handed over the key to Professor Dr Sabbir Ahmed Khan, principal of Uttara Adhunik Medical College.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said, "Pubali Bank is not only a profit oriented organisation. Apart from this, the bank continues to contribute to healthcare as part of its social responsibility. In continuation of this, Pubali Bank gifted a microbus to Uttara Adhunik Medical College. "

He further said that this gift will serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two organisations in the future.

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and COO, Zahid Ahsan, deputy managing director and company secretary and AS Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, general manager and RM of Dhaka North Region of Pubali Bank Limited were also present in the ceremony.