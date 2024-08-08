Protests erupt over seized banks, Bangladesh Bank governor absent

Banking

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:14 pm

Related News

Protests erupt over seized banks, Bangladesh Bank governor absent

Following an unprecedented protest at Bangladesh Bank, the regulatory authority of the banking sector yesterday (7 August), similar demonstrations have spread to multiple banks today (8 August). 

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Protests demanding the return of seized banks, the removal of those involved in money laundering, the cancellation of illegal appointments, and the reinstatement of terminated employees are taking place across several banks.

Following an unprecedented protest at Bangladesh Bank, the regulatory authority of the banking sector yesterday (7 August), similar demonstrations have spread to multiple banks today (8 August). 

Reports indicate that the banks have no clear avenue to lodge their grievances, as gathered from various sources.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Today, protests were reported at several private banks, including IFIC, SIBL, UCB, and Bangladesh Commerce, all seeking to regain their previous ownership. 

Depositors, shareholders storm UCB head office demanding resignation of board of directors

Demonstrations have also been ongoing at Islami Bank for several days. Additionally, officials at state-owned Sonali, Janata, and Agrani banks protested yesterday (7 August) over perceived discrimination.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rauf Talukder did not report to the office today, leaving officials unaware of his whereabouts. 

Yesterday, four deputy governors, the head of BFIU, and the central bank's policy advisor were expelled from the premises. 

None of them have returned to work, leading to a deadlock in policy-making at the central bank, although daily operations continue uninterrupted.

Top News

seized banks / Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

8h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

23h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

1h | Videos
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

1h | Videos
Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

5h | Videos
Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

5h | Videos