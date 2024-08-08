Protests erupt over seized banks, Bangladesh Bank governor absent

Protests demanding the return of seized banks, the removal of those involved in money laundering, the cancellation of illegal appointments, and the reinstatement of terminated employees are taking place across several banks.

Following an unprecedented protest at Bangladesh Bank, the regulatory authority of the banking sector yesterday (7 August), similar demonstrations have spread to multiple banks today (8 August).

Reports indicate that the banks have no clear avenue to lodge their grievances, as gathered from various sources.

Today, protests were reported at several private banks, including IFIC, SIBL, UCB, and Bangladesh Commerce, all seeking to regain their previous ownership.

Demonstrations have also been ongoing at Islami Bank for several days. Additionally, officials at state-owned Sonali, Janata, and Agrani banks protested yesterday (7 August) over perceived discrimination.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rauf Talukder did not report to the office today, leaving officials unaware of his whereabouts.

Yesterday, four deputy governors, the head of BFIU, and the central bank's policy advisor were expelled from the premises.

None of them have returned to work, leading to a deadlock in policy-making at the central bank, although daily operations continue uninterrupted.