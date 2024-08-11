Protests erupt at IFIC Bank over corruption allegations, 9-point demand presented

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 01:11 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Employees of IFIC Bank have staged a significant protest demanding the resignation of the bank's Chairman Salman F Rahman and all directors of Beximco, including his son. 

The protestors also called for the reinstatement of employees who were allegedly dismissed unlawfully during the tenure of former Managing Director Shah A Sorrowar. The demonstration took place at the bank's headquarters today (11 August), with around 200 officials and employees participating.

The protestors accused Salman F Rahman of embezzling billions of taka from the bank, with former Shah A Sorrowar allegedly creating mental pressure to force many staff members into resigning. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The demonstrators presented a nine-point list of demands:

1. Employees who were forced to resign under mental pressure must be reinstated immediately. Those who have surpassed retirement age should be provided with promotions and increments, and all dues should be cleared.

2. Former MD (now Advisor) Shah A Sorrowar and his associates, alleged to be involved in corruption, should be dismissed and brought to justice.

3. Employees who have not received promotions for a long time should be promoted to higher grades.

4. The performance bonus system should be abolished, and every employee should receive an annual profit bonus according to their basic salary.

5. The current regulations should be abolished, and annual performance should be assessed according to the Bangladesh Bank's standards.

6. Promotions should be based on written examinations, with at least one promotion every five years.

7. Executives and officers involved in corruption should be dismissed from their positions.

8. Intentional loan defaulters should not have their loans rescheduled or interest waived. Measures should be taken for the swift recovery of defaulted loans.

9. The existing culture of fear among employees should be eradicated to create a supportive and employee-friendly work environment

