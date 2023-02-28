Private sector credit growth in Jan nine-month low at 12.62%

Banking

Sakhawat Prince
28 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Private sector credit growth in Jan nine-month low at 12.62%

Some bankers are still optimistic that credit growth will recover soon

Sakhawat Prince
28 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:29 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Private sector credit growth in January tumbled to the lowest in nine months, show data, as bankers attributed the decline to plummeting imports and a liquidity crisis in the banking channel.

According to Bangladesh Bank's latest data, private sector credit growth dipped to 12.62% in January – down from 12.89% in December last year but up from 12.48% in April 2022. 

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Jamuna Bank, said the liquidity crunch in the banking channel due to depreciation of taka and dollar dearth have affected the credit flow to the local private sector.

According to the central bank, the opening of letters of credit (LCs) for imports has plummeted by around 25% in the first seven months of FY23.

LC opening in July-January was $39.46 billion, down 24.79% or $13 billion from the same period of FY22, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

During this period, imports of capital machinery, consumer goods, intermediate goods and industrial raw materials except petroleum fell substantially. LC opening for capital machinery was $1.41 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, down from $4.25 billion during the corresponding period last year.

Mirza Elias told The Business Standard that private sector credit growth usually starts slowly at the beginning of a year but it picks up eventually.

In August 2022, private sector credit grew to 14.07% – close to the monetary target of 14.1% set for the current fiscal year. It then dropped to 13.93% in September and 13.91% in October last year, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

In addition to falling imports, two private bank managing directors noted some other reasons, including reported lending anomalies by some Shariah-based banks which grabbed the headlines, driving down the credit flow eventually.

Following the media reports, the top bankers said that the Shariah banks are now struggling with their statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and cash reserve ratio (CRR) with the central bank instead of emphasising private lending.

Grappled with a liquidity crisis, they said the banks are taking deposits at up to 8% while lending at 9% – which is squeezing their profit margin. Besides, low loan recovery is encouraging the banks to invest in several comparatively safer T-bills.

The excess liquidity in the banking sector dropped by Tk8,128 crore to Tk137,600 crore in January compared to the previous month.

According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, the amount of excess liquidity in banks was Tk203,435 crore in June last year.

Top News

Private Sector / credit / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

15h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

12h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

14h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

3h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

6h | TBS SPORTS
A spread of books on the van

A spread of books on the van

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion