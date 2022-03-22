Prime Bank’s digital Nano loan service platform 'PrimeAgrim' gains national momentum 

Prime Bank's Nano loan service platform "PrimeAgrim" has recently been honored with the "Analytics & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bronze Award" at the Efma-Accenture Banking Awards.

"PrimAgrim" has gained national momentum with the accolade from Bangladesh Innovation Award 2022, in "Best Innovation – Finance Category", said a press release on Tuesday (22 March).

Prime Bank's Head of Consumer Banking Division and DMD ANM Mahfuz, along with "PrimeAgrim" Product owner and Head of Agent & Digital Banking Md Majidul Haque, received the award from Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the Prime Minister, at the gala event.

"Motivated, we shall keep working to bring even more innovative and customer-centric digital initiatives in the future," said ANM Mahfuz.

The AI driven digital Nano financing platform, "PrimeAgrim", is embedded with artificial intelligence, machine learning and alternative credit to address emergency needs.

It is an end-to-end digital product that assesses customers' credit eligibility and completes disbursement digitally, negating the hassles of document submission to save time and energy.

According to the media release, "PrimeAgrim" is an internationally acclaimed platform which was designed to promote financial inclusion through digital transformation.