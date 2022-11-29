Prime Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022

Prime Bank has recently won the Excellence in Mastercard Debit Business (Domestic) 2021-22 in the 'Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022'.

The award was in light of the commitment to Bangladesh government's "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041", read a media release.

Prime Bank's DMD & CBO Consumer Banking, ANM Mahfuz and the Head of Cards & ADC - Business, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, received the excellence award from the chief guest, Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Peoples Republic of Bangladesh.

Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank as the Guest of Honor; Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh were also present during the award ceremony.