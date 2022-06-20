Prime Bank signs remittance disbursement agreement with wave foundation

Prime Bank signs remittance disbursement agreement with wave foundation

Prime Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with Wave Foundation for disbursing remittance of different international exchange companies.

This will be facilitated by 127 branches of Wave Foundation across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank will utilize branches of Wave Foundation for payments of remittances channeled from remittance companies to respective beneficiaries. For this, Wave Foundation will get access to relevant processing system for payment of those remittances.

 Necessary training will be provided to concerned branch personnel of Wave Foundation to ensure smooth payments while ensuring necessary compliance and due diligence. This handshaking will enhance the number of payment locations for Prime bank while Wave Foundation will be able to serve their customers' remittance needs.

Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank Limited, and Mohsin Ali, Executive Director of Wave Foundation, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.  

Syed Faisal Omar, Head of Financial Institutions, Prime Bank, Anwar Hossain, Deputy Executive Director, Wave Foundation, and senior officials of both organizations were also present on the occasion.
 
 

