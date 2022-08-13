Prime Bank plants trees to mark National Mourning Day

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 03:45 pm
Prime Bank plants trees to mark National Mourning Day

Prime Bank has conducted tree plantation program marking the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Hassan O. Rashid along with the senior management officials planted different varieties of saplings at Purbachal Model Town on August 13, 2022 to pay tribute to the Great Statesman, read a media release.

Additional Managing Director Faisal Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors and other senior management officials were present.

As part of the observance of National Mourning Day, the bank has undertaken a number of activities throughout the month of August.  

