Prime Bank organises roadshow to stand beside the pandemic affected SME industry

Prime Bank organised a three-day long road-show with the slogan, "Rejuvenate your business with new spirits" to demonstrate the bank's several services that can help the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector combat the deadly aftermath of Covid-19.

The idea was to promote a wide array of SME banking services of the bank among the entrepreneurs and association leaders that can help the industry negate the damage done by the pandemic, said a press release.

Officials from Prime Bank's head office and local branches, led by the head of SME Banking, Syed M Omar Tayub met thousands of SME entrepreneurs in the Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Islampur, Moulvibazar, Chawk bazar, New Market and Elephant Road area of the capital.

"It was an insightful experience to have a close interaction with so many SME business owners who got affected by the pandemic. Prime Bank will always be in the fight to help this industry flourish once again," Syed M Omar Tayub said.

Commenting on the initiative, Prime Bank Managing Director & CEO, Hassan O Rashid said: "Prime Bank is extremely delighted to host such an event that shows the bank's commitment with the SME businesses in such a critical time."

"I believe that, businesses affected in the Covid period will find the right solutions to regain full operation through Prime Bank's SME Schemes", he added.