Prime Bank launches first-ever 24X5 trade shop in Bangladesh

Prime Bank has extended its real-time and customized trade solutions for its diverse local and global clients to 24 hours a day - 5 days a week for efficient and timely service, attending to the growing trade volume of its valued customers.

Under this service, general trade services will be offered from 8am to 10pm and query-based customer support will be provided from 10pm to 8am, said a press release.

Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank, said, "Prime Bank has always played an important role in promoting and handling international trade and this 24/5 Trade Service initiative, I believe, will benefit our clients immensely."