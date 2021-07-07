Prime Bank enables fund transfer to Nagad

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 04:40 pm

Prime Bank enables fund transfer to Nagad

Prime Bank customers can now instantly transfer funds from their bank accounts to Nagad – one of the leading Mobile Financial Service (MFS) providers – through the internet banking facility Altitude.  

The customers can enjoy this facility using both web version and the mobile app of the internet banking platform, said a press release.

To transfer funds to any Nagad account, Prime Bank customers need to log in to the Altitude app and select "NAGAD Transfer" under Transfer Menu. 

A maximum of Tk30,000 to a single or more than one Nagad account can be transferred daily. 

Detailed terms and conditions along with transaction limits can be found on the Prime Bank website. There is no charge for transferring or receiving funds using this service. 
      
This mode of transaction comes with a greater degree of security as every transaction necessitates OTP and PIN to be sent to the registered mobile numbers.  
 

