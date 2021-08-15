Prime Bank board adopts resolution on National Mourning Day

The Board of Directors of Prime Bank Limited took a resolution on the National Mourning Day marking the 46th anniversary of martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The condolence note resolution was adopted at the 517th meeting of the board held on 12 August, reads a press release.

Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting where the Board of Directors discussed about life and works and achievements of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his contribution to Bangladesh.

As a token of respect, the directors and officials of the bank used a special virtual background with the theme of National Mourning Day in the meeting held through digital platform.

As part of the observance of National Mourning Day on 15 August, the bank will undertake a number of activities throughout the month of August.