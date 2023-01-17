Price of three commemorative gold coins increased

The central bank has increased the price of three commemorative gold coins citing an increase in gold price in the local and international market.

The coins were issued to commemorate the International Mother Language Day 2000, Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Independence.

Price of each coin has been increased to Tk83,000 from Tk78,000, according to a Bangladesh Bank release issued Tuesday (17 January).