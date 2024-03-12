Prepared list of weak-strong banks for research, not for media publication: Cenbank

Banking

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 04:35 pm

Related News

Prepared list of weak-strong banks for research, not for media publication: Cenbank

"The CAMELS ratings on our banks are never meant to be public,” Mezbaul, also the executive director of the central bank, told reporters in a press briefing. 

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
File photo
File photo

The recent central bank list identifying the country's weak and strong banks has been prepared for research purposes and not for publishing in the media, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said today (12 March).

"Not all our reports are for the public. We have to keep some undisclosed for the national interest. The CAMELS ratings on our banks are never meant to be public," Mezbaul, also the executive director of the central bank, told reporters in a press briefing. 

Several media outlets on Monday published reports on the latest edition of the "Banks Health Index and HEAT Map", a biennial report prepared by the Financial Stability Department of the central bank. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Using the international CAMELS rating system, the report 

rated financial institutions based on six factors: capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity to market risk.

The list identified 38 banks, including six state-owned banks, as weak lenders out of the 54 analysed.

Speaking at today's press briefing, Mezbaul Haque said, "Our various departments assess various components regularly for financial risk management. But it is not a real health indicator.

"We developed a PCA framework to classify banks. As a result, banks will be evaluated in four categories. This will be done based on the balance sheet of 2024. It will be implemented from May 2025."

The Bangladesh Bank spokesperson also said the regulator is planning to merge 10 banks within a year.

Following the merger, Mezbaul said, "The weak bank can become the strong bank while strong banks can be stronger banks."

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Camels / report

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

1h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

47m | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

2h | Videos
Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

4h | Videos
Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

3h | Videos