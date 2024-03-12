Prepared list of weak-strong banks for research, not for media publication: Cenbank

The recent central bank list identifying the country's weak and strong banks has been prepared for research purposes and not for publishing in the media, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said today (12 March).

"Not all our reports are for the public. We have to keep some undisclosed for the national interest. The CAMELS ratings on our banks are never meant to be public," Mezbaul, also the executive director of the central bank, told reporters in a press briefing.

Several media outlets on Monday published reports on the latest edition of the "Banks Health Index and HEAT Map", a biennial report prepared by the Financial Stability Department of the central bank.

Using the international CAMELS rating system, the report

rated financial institutions based on six factors: capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity to market risk.

The list identified 38 banks, including six state-owned banks, as weak lenders out of the 54 analysed.

Speaking at today's press briefing, Mezbaul Haque said, "Our various departments assess various components regularly for financial risk management. But it is not a real health indicator.

"We developed a PCA framework to classify banks. As a result, banks will be evaluated in four categories. This will be done based on the balance sheet of 2024. It will be implemented from May 2025."

The Bangladesh Bank spokesperson also said the regulator is planning to merge 10 banks within a year.

Following the merger, Mezbaul said, "The weak bank can become the strong bank while strong banks can be stronger banks."