Premier Bank, SEHEO organise Open Agriculture Credit Disbursement Programme

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 05:26 pm

The Premier Bank Limited and Socio Economic Health Education Organization (SEHEO), an NGO/MFI, arranged an Open Agriculture Credit Disbursement Program at the auditorium of Johan Dream Valley Park & Resort in Jhenaidah recently. 

Monira Begum, Deputy Commissioner of Jhenaidah, graced the occasion as the chief guest and handed over cheques among the farmers, reads a press release. 

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME & Agriculture Loan Division; Hasibul Asad, VP & Head of Gulshan Glass House Branch, the Premier Bank Limited also attended the event as the special guest while Samsul Alam, Secretary and Executive Director of SEHEO presided over the programme.

Monira Begum in her speech thanked Premier Bank & SEHEO for the initiative to honour the farmers and upheld the huge contribution of agriculture to the sustainable development of the national economy. 

She also urged all Banks/NBFI/MFI to come forward with financial support for the farmers. She stated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is focusing on agriculture finance to drive the wheel of the national economy towards making the country Sonar Bangla envisioned by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

