Premier Bank relocates its Faridpur branch

The Premier Bank Limited has relocated its Faridpur branch to Khan Trade Center in Faridpur Sadar of Faridpur aimed at extending better services from a better location.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director Syed Nowsher Ali inaugurated the new location of Faridpur branch as the chief guest through virtual platform, reads a press release.

Tareq Uddin, EVP & Head of Brand Marketing and Communications, along with other senior officials of the bank were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Arif Hossen, Khunsurti Union Chairman, Faridpur; Md Shahin Chowdhury, Minibus Owners Association, Faridpur; Md Kobirul Islam, Press Club President, Faridpur; Renowned businessmen, industrialists, customers, local elites and other officials of Premier Bank also attended the ceremony.