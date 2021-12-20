Premier Bank relocates its Faridpur branch

Banking

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 04:12 pm

Related News

Premier Bank relocates its Faridpur branch

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 04:12 pm

The Premier Bank Limited has relocated its Faridpur branch to Khan Trade Center in Faridpur Sadar of Faridpur aimed at extending better services from a better location.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director Syed Nowsher Ali inaugurated the new location of Faridpur branch as the chief guest through virtual platform, reads a press release. 

Tareq Uddin, EVP & Head of Brand Marketing and Communications, along with other senior officials of the bank were present at the inauguration ceremony.

 Arif Hossen, Khunsurti Union Chairman, Faridpur; Md Shahin Chowdhury, Minibus Owners Association, Faridpur; Md Kobirul Islam, Press Club President, Faridpur; Renowned businessmen, industrialists, customers, local elites and other officials of Premier Bank also attended the ceremony.

Premier Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

2h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

3h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

27m | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

20h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today