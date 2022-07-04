Premier Bank recognised for sustainable financing by Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has recognised Premier Bank Limited as one of the best sustainable financial institutions in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the certificate of recognition to the DMD and CFO of Premier bank Sayed Abul Hashem, FCA, FCMA, in a programme held at the bank recently.

Among others, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Abu Farah Md Naser, Executive Director Nurun Nahar and Director Khandaker Morshed Millat of Bangladesh Bank were present on the occasion.

The central bank has given the award based on the four indicators such as sustainable financing, green financing, corporate social responsibilities and core banking.