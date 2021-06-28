Premier Bank receives ‘Top-100. Achievements’

Premier Bank Limited has been awarded as winner of "Top-100. Achievements" in economy and business category by Europe Business Assembly, an international association of political, scientific and business leaders from all over the world.

Prime Bank Chairman and Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal has been selected as the winner of the coveted "Manager Of The Year" title & medal by Europe Business Assembly, Oxford, United Kingdom, reads a press release.

Dr Iqbal received the prestigious awards from The Oxford Awards Agency, at an online ceremony held on Friday by Europe Business Assembly.

Premier Bank Advisor Muhammed Ali and its Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim were also present at the ceremony.

The award is a special honor granted by Europe Business Assembly given only to selected personnel out of a large number of eminent business personalities from around the world who have been a pioneer for other leaders and the next generation.

In his speech, Dr Iqbal said, "I am humbled and inspired for the awarded by Europe Business Assembly as Manager of the Year. We are singularly focused on establishing our value 'Service First'.

"We are facing challenges and pushing boundaries every day. Our success is the cumulative effort of all our customers, well-wishers, employees and other stakeholders. I am dedicating this award to them," the official continued.