Premier Bank organizes orientation for junior officers

The Premier Bank Limited has arranged an orientation programme at the Learning and Talent Development Centre of its head office for the newly-recruited general and cash trainee junior officers.

The bank advisor Muhammed Ali and managing director and CEO M Reazul Karim inaugurated the event, said a press release.

Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director and CFO; Sami Karim, deputy managing director and COO; Mamun Mahmud, SEVP and CHRO; Anisul Kabir, SEVP and head of CRM; Mohd Jamil Hossain, CMA, SEVP and head of corporate banking division; Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and head of SME and agriculture division; were among others present on the occasion along with other high officials.

In his welcome speech, Reazul Karim said, 'As a well-paid and noble profession, banking is the most demanding job to fresh graduates nowadays. A knowledgeable, confident and visionary person can make the difference in his professional life.' At the end of his speech, he requested to earn success through honesty and dedication to work.

Premier Bank Limited recruited 77 trainee junior officers for the year 2021 through a foolproof recruitment process.