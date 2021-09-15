Premier Bank is one of highest taxpayers in banking sector

The Premier Bank Limited has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for the 2020-21 fiscal year. 

M Reazul Karim, Managing Director & CEO the Premier Bank Limited received the letter of recognition from Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank at a programme held in a city hotel on Tuesday.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman, NBR; Sayed Abul Hashem, Deputy Managing Director & CFO, Premier Bank Ltd; Md Alamgir Hossain, Member, (Tax Policy) and Mohammad Golam Nabi, Member, (Tax Administration and Human Resource Management) of the NBR and Md Iqbal Hossain, Commissioner (Tax), Large Taxpayers Unit along with high officials of Finance Ministry, NBR and different institutions were present on the occasion.
 

