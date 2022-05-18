Premier Bank Limited approves 12.5% cash and 10% stock dividend

Banking

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 01:29 pm

Related News

Premier Bank Limited approves 12.5% cash and 10% stock dividend

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 01:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank Limited has approved 12.5% cash and 10% stock dividend for the year 2021.

The bank also gave the nod for all agenda including the audit report during its 23rd Annual General Meeting held online on Tuesday (17 May), said a press release.

Chairman of the bank and Freedom Fighter, Dr HBM Iqbal, Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal, along with members of the Board of Directors Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; BH Haroon, MP; Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed, Shaila Shelley Khan, Independent Director Naba Gopal Banik, Kaiser A Chowdhury, Alternate Director AHM Ferdous, Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA; Mohammad Akram Hossain, FCS, Company Secretary were present along with the shareholders.

The chairman appreciated the participation and support of the customers, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission and mass media. He also wished for good health and safety for everyone and encouraged all bank officials to work hard towards an even better operating profit for the coming year.

Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA, presented the performance report of 2021. 

Premier Bank Limited / approval / cash dividend / stock dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

5h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

6h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

26m | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

6h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists