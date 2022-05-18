Premier Bank Limited approves 12.5% cash and 10% stock dividend

The Premier Bank Limited has approved 12.5% cash and 10% stock dividend for the year 2021.

The bank also gave the nod for all agenda including the audit report during its 23rd Annual General Meeting held online on Tuesday (17 May), said a press release.

Chairman of the bank and Freedom Fighter, Dr HBM Iqbal, Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal, along with members of the Board of Directors Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; BH Haroon, MP; Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed, Shaila Shelley Khan, Independent Director Naba Gopal Banik, Kaiser A Chowdhury, Alternate Director AHM Ferdous, Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA; Mohammad Akram Hossain, FCS, Company Secretary were present along with the shareholders.

The chairman appreciated the participation and support of the customers, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission and mass media. He also wished for good health and safety for everyone and encouraged all bank officials to work hard towards an even better operating profit for the coming year.

Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA, presented the performance report of 2021.