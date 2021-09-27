Premier Bank inks agreement with Bangladesh Bank to refinance cinema hall owners

Banking

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 05:21 pm

The Premier Bank Limited has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank recently for a refinance scheme to the cinema hall owners for renovation and modernisation of existing cinema halls and construction of new ones.

They signed the agreement at the Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release. 

Md Anwarul Islam, General Manager; Md Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy General Manager; Tonmoy Saha, Joint Director of the Department of Off-Site Supervision were present at the ceremony on behalf of Bangladesh Bank. 

M Reazul Karim, Managing Director & CEO; Sayed Abul Hashem, DMD and CFO; Anisul Kabir, SEVP & CCO attended the ceremony on behalf of The Premier Bank Limited.

