Premier Bank inaugurates two new branches

Banking

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 09:31 pm

Premier Bank Limited inaugurated two new branches today at Kanchon, Narayanganj and Nagarpur, Tangail. 

The bank's Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim inaugurated the Nagorpur branch as the chief guest in the presence of Deputy Managing Director & Head of Banani branch Syed Nowsher Ali and local eminent business personalities, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director and Head of Narayanganj branch Shahid Hassan Mallik attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest at Kanchon Branch in Roopganj.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP & Head, SME & Agriculture Banking Division; Tareq Uddin, EVP & Head of Brand Marketing & Communications; Mustafizur Rahman Bhuiyan Dipu, owner, gawsia corporation along with local eminent business personalities and dignitaries were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Premier Bank  

