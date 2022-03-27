Premier Bank inaugurates new branches in Uttara, Cumilla

Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bank Limited has inaugurated two new branches today (27 March) in Uttara, Dhaka and Gouripur, Cumilla.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO of the Bank attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest at the Isha Kha Avenue branch in Uttara, Dhaka, said a press release.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, DMD and chief business officer, Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP & head, SME & Agriculture Banking Division; Md Fayezur Rahman Talukder, SEVP & manager, Uttara branch; Md Habibur Rahman, FVP & manager, Garib-E-Newaz Road Branch and Mohammad Saiful Islam, AVP & manager, Uttara Isha Kha Avenue branch were present at the inauguration ceremony, among others.

Md Shahid Hassan Mallik, deputy managing director and head of Narayanganj branch, inaugurated the Gouripur branch in Cumilla through a ribbon cutting ceremony in the presence of Mohammed Geas Uddin, FVP & manager, Gouripur Branch, among other guests.