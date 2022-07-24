Premier Bank holds half yearly business conference 2022

Banking

Premier Bank holds half yearly business conference 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Half-Yearly Business Conference-2022 of the Premier Bank Limited was held today at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, reads a press release. 

Freedom Fighter Dr. HBM Iqbal, Honorable Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank Limited graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Moin Iqbal, Vice Chairman; Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, Director; Shafiqur Rahman Director; Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Director; Kaiser A Chowdhury, Independent Director were present as the special guests. Advisor of the bank Muhammed Ali & Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA among others were also present in the conference.

In his inaugural speech, freedom fighter HBM Iqbal, gave special thanks to the branch managers and regional heads of the bank for the growth and development of the bank during the first half of the year. He hoped that the trend of the success would be enhanced further in the second half of the year to strengthen the bank's position in the banking sector.

All branch managers, regional heads along with all divisional heads were the key participants on the occasion who reviewed the business performance of the bank in the first six months of the year and focused on strategies and challenges to turn around the business of the bank to achieve the objectives and yearly target for 2022.

All the economies in the world have been facing crises in the wake of the two-year long Covid-19 pandemic, now made worse by the on-going war situation, Considering this Adviser, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank focused on expansion and inspiration of upholding compliances and changing business products to make a big leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country by the end of the ongoing year.

Premier Bank Limited / Half-Yearly Business Conference 2022

