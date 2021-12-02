Premier Bank holds business review meeting-2021

The Premier Bank Limited held the Business Review Meeting-2021 at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Thursday.

Premier Bank Adviser Muhammed Ali attended the meeting as the chief guest, which was presided over by Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, reads a press release.

Muhammed Ali thanked the branch managers and zonal heads for the development and success of the bank throughout the year.

The advisor said, "The growth will continue well into the next fiscal year, further strengthening the bank's position in the banking and financial sector of the country."

The branch managers, zonal heads, and divisional heads reviewed the business performance of the bank up till now.

They also discussed the strategies and challenges that need to be addressed in order to generate more business for the bank so that the objectives and yearly target for 2022 can be successfully achieved.



