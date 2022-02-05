Premier Bank holds annual business conference

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank Limited held its Annual Business Conference-2022 at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Saturday.

Dr HBM Iqbal, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Premier Bank Limited, attended the occasion as chief guest, said a press release.

Members of the Board of Director Shafiqur Rahman, Abdus Salam Murshedy , Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, Member of the Board of Director and Chairman of Risk Management Committee Mohammad Imran Iqbal were present the event as special guests.

The bank's Advisor Muhammed Ali, Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, among others, also attended the conference.

In the inaugural speech, Dr HBM Iqbal expressed his most sincere gratitude towards the directors, management, divisional heads, 120 branch managers and officials of the bank for ensuring the overall development and growth of the bank despite the hit taken from Covid-19 at the end of the fiscal year 2021.

Muhammad Ali stated Bangladesh is recovering from the consequences of the pandemic and is moving forward swiftly. The rural economy remains strong. Foreign income is increasing rapidly. Income from trade exports is also increasing.

"Everyone needs to adopt a strong determination and a sense of ownership for the bank and work towards implementing the development plans we have in order to survive the fight against the financial challenges brought about by Covid-19," added Muhammad Ali.

Reazul Karim said, "If we could use the lessons learned from facing the adverse situations of 2021 and 2022, Bangladesh would become a shining example in the global community."

He further stated that the continuity of the recovering phase of the economy from the damage caused by Covid-19 would be the New Year's challenge for the banking sector.

"We must quickly develop strategic plans that benefit from the latest technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution such as IoT, BlockChain and Robotics to develop a skilled workforce to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the 4th industrial revolution," Reazul Karim added.

All Branch Managers, Zonal Heads, along with all Division Heads of the Head Office were the key participants on the occasion, abiding by the Covid-19 protocols by having the negative certificate and wearing the mask.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

