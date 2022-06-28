Premier Bank donates Tk10cr to PM’s relief and welfare fund

Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bank Limited donated Tk10 crore to "Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund" to aid the flood-affected people of the country.

Nahyan Haroon, director of Premier Bank Limited, M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO jointly handed over the cheque to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister at an event held at the Prime Minister's office in the capital on Monday (27 June).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the donation programme virtually, said a press release.

BAB's Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder along with representatives from others banks were present on the occasion.

