Premier Bank celebrates ‘World MSME Day’

The Premier Bank Limited, one of the renowned and well established private commercial banks in Bangladesh, celebrated World MSME Day 2021 on virtual platform on Sunday.

Husne Ara Shikha, General Manager of SME and Special Programs Department, Bangladesh Bank attended the programme as the chief guest. 
M Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO presided over the virtual programme while Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Banking Division hosted the programme.

In the virtual celebration, the top MSME clients from the 25 highest performing branches of the bank were awarded in recognition of their steady growth and overall fiscal performance. 

During the programme, Husne Ara Shikha expressed her appreciation to Premier Bank for achieving all MSME related targets set by Bangladesh Bank and for arranging such a wonderful program on World MSME Day.

Managing Director and CEO of the Premier Bank Limited, M Reazul Karim, FCMA said that Premier Bank has been working continuously towards establishing itself as the most SME friendly bank in Bangladesh.
 

