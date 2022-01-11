Premier Bank attains 2nd position in collecting Dhaka Wasa bill
LGRD Minister Tajul Islam handed over the certificate and crest to Premier Bank
The Premier Bank Limited attained 2nd position for collecting Dhaka Wasa bill in the financial year 2020-2021.
The programme "Dhaka Wasa Bill Collection Award" was held in Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on 9 January, said a press release on Tuesday.
Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Tajul Islam handed over the certificate and crest to Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim.
Prof Shibly Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, was present as special guest.
The programme was presided over by Engr Taqsem A Khan, managing director of Dhaka Wasa.
