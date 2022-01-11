Premier Bank attains 2nd position in collecting Dhaka Wasa bill

Banking

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

Premier Bank attains 2nd position in collecting Dhaka Wasa bill

LGRD Minister Tajul Islam handed over the certificate and crest to Premier Bank

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Wasa bill award (Photo: Courtesy)
Wasa bill award (Photo: Courtesy)

The Premier Bank Limited attained 2nd position for collecting Dhaka Wasa bill in the financial year 2020-2021.

The programme "Dhaka Wasa Bill Collection Award" was held in Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on 9 January, said a press release on Tuesday.

Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Tajul Islam handed over the certificate and crest to Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim.

Prof Shibly Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, was present as special guest.

The programme was presided over by Engr Taqsem A Khan, managing director of Dhaka Wasa.

First Security Islami Bank receives Dhaka Wasa bills on a real-time basis through any Premier Bank Branch-Sub branch and Mobile App 'pmoney'.

Premier Bank Limited / Dhaka Wasa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

5h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

6h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

7h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Watch: How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

Watch: How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

1h | Videos
Health benefits of Strawberry

Health benefits of Strawberry

7h | Videos
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

20h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment