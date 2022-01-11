Premier Bank attains 2nd position in collecting Dhaka Wasa bill

The Premier Bank Limited attained 2nd position for collecting Dhaka Wasa bill in the financial year 2020-2021.

The programme "Dhaka Wasa Bill Collection Award" was held in Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on 9 January, said a press release on Tuesday.

Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Tajul Islam handed over the certificate and crest to Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim.

Prof Shibly Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, was present as special guest.

The programme was presided over by Engr Taqsem A Khan, managing director of Dhaka Wasa.

First Security Islami Bank receives Dhaka Wasa bills on a real-time basis through any Premier Bank Branch-Sub branch and Mobile App 'pmoney'.