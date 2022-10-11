Premier Bank appoints M Shahidul Islam as consultant

Premier Bank Limited has appointed veteran banker M Shahidul Islam as consultant to the bank.

Prior to joining Premier Bank Ltd, M Shahidul Islam served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL), said a press release.

M Shahidul Islam previously worked as Additional Managing Director & Chief Business Officer of SJIBL and Additional Managing Director & Chief Business Officer of United Commercial Bank Limited in strengthening and building these banks into leading market players.

M Shahidul Islam, a postgraduate in Management from Chittagong University, started his banking career with National Bank Limited as a Probationary Officer in 1984.

After working for National Bank Limited for 14 years in different roles, he joined Prime Bank Limited in 1997 and worked there for 11 years in different senior management roles, such as Branch Manager and Head of CRM, showing strong leadership and respect.

Later on, he joined United Commercial Bank Limited in the year 2008 and was elevated to the rank of Additional Managing Director on 1 March 2011 of the bank. Afterwards, he joined SJIBL in the year 2017 as an Additional Managing Director and was appointed as MD & CEO in the year 2018.

During his long 39 years of experience, he has gathered vast experience in almost every key area of banking, like corporate, SME, foreign trade, consumer banking, credit risk management, syndicated finance, foreign investment, finance, as well as Treasury. He has participated in various capacity-building training courses, seminars, and workshops on different areas of banking both at home and abroad.

M Shahidul Islam has been honored with the prestigious "Islamic Finance Personality of 2020" Award conferred by renowned UK-based financial think-tank Cambridge IFA. This award recognises achievements and efforts exhibited by institutions and individuals to promote and sustain the Islamic finance industry in the local and global sphere.