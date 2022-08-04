Popular Life Insurance distributes cheques to insurance claimants

Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd has handed over the insurance claim cheques of Tk24.41 crore to 7,468 insurance customers at a ceremony held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB).

Mohammad Zainul Bari, chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), attended the event as chief guest, said a press release issued on Thursday (4 August).

BM Yusuf Ali, managing director and CEO of Popular Life Insurance Company and president of Bangladesh Insurance Forum, presided over the programme.

The Bangladesh Insurance Association's President, Sheikh Kabir Hossain, was present as the honourary guest.

BM Showkat Ali, additional managing director of Popular Life Insurance, conducted the event.

Popular Life Insurance has paid insurance claims of almost Tk 5,239 crores to 38,52,903 customers so far.