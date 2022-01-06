Policy support for external trade transactions extended till June

File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank has extended the policy support for external trade transactions until 30 June this year.

A central bank circular on Thursday said the country's external trade activities are found changing gears to pick up, and the Bangladesh Bank has extended the support until June 2022 from 31 December 2021 to facilitate a smooth transition.

According to the circular, the time period for paying foreign bills of exchange for imports of industrial raw materials, including back-to-back imports, and imports of agricultural implements and chemical fertilisers under supplier's/buyer's credit can be extended up to 270 days from 180 days in pre-Covid times.

The support also includes a raised borrowing ceiling for apparel-makers and textile manufacturers from the Export Development Fund.

Under the extended policy support, a member of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) or the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) can borrow a maximum of $30 million from the fund until June this year. The previous limit was $25 million.

Earlier on Tuesday, apparel-makers met with Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, seeking more facilities from the Export Development Fund.

Comments

