PM Hasina to launch 'Taka Pay' card on Wednesday: BB

Banking

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

PM Hasina to launch 'Taka Pay' card on Wednesday: BB

The card will be issued by state-owned Sonali Bank and private sector BRAC Bank in collaboration with the central bank.

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 10:24 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) will launch local currency card 'Taka Pay', first of its kind in the country, to reduce dependence on international cards and save much-needed US dollars.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the card today. Then 'Taka Pay' will be functional.

The card will be initially issued by Sonali Bank, as well as private sector BRAC Bank and City Bank, in collaboration with the central bank. Later, five other banks—United Commercial Bank, Eastern Bank, Islamic Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank and Mutual Trust Bank—will also issue the card.

In addition to new bank accounts, this card can also be used to avail services on old bank accounts. However, in this case, the debit card taken earlier against the account needs to be suspended to avail the services of the 'Taka Pay' card, BB sources said

'Taka Pay' will offer the same service as Visa and Mastercard, but on a national scale via 'The National Payment Switch of Bangladesh,' a BB-operated electronic payment platform.

"Currently, businesses such as banks and other financial institutions rely on international payment schemes to provide essential customer services such as managing and settling debit card transactions. 'Taka Pay' will provide the same service," a BB official said.

"The number and transactions of cards issued by international institutions are growing. Banks in Bangladesh must pay significant foreign exchange fees to foreign institutions to use the services. As a result, to reduce reliance on international institutions and reduce bank foreign exchange outflows, BB took the initiative to launch the National Debit Card," he added.

Initially, 'Taka Pay' will be launched by the central bank for internal use and later 'Taka-Rupee' cards will be launched. Through the card, customers can transact in India.

Bangladesh's neighboring countries also have their currency cards. India has card 'RuPay', Pakistan 'Pakpay', Sri Lanka 'Lankapay'. Saudi Arabia has 'Mada'.

The national card scheme 'Taka-Pay' will create an independent, affordable, and user-friendly card-based payment system in Bangladesh. It will further enhance the technical capacity of Bangladesh's payment system and protect the country's economy from external adverse situations, according to BB.

Earlier, BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder announced that the central bank will issue a National Debit Card

Bangladesh / Top News

Sheikh Hasina / Taka Pay / BB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

8h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

8h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

2h | TBS Economy
Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

1h | TBS SPORTS
No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

3h | TBS World
How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

8h | TBS World